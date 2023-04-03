JEFFERSONVILLE – Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples recognized Maj. Sam Beard for his 30 years of service to local corrections by naming a training room at the department after him.
Maples issued a proclamation Monday announcing the Major Sam Beard Corrections Training Room.
“As you know, Major Sam Beard has been an instrumental figure in the corrections world for over 30 years, exuding dedicated and professional service to Clark County, Indiana, Jennings County, Indiana and the Kentucky Department of Corrections,” Maples stated in the proclamation. “His commitment and passion towards his work have left a lasting impact on those around him, influencing the lives of his staff and the population he served alike.”
Maples added that the training room will “stand as a tribute to his tireless efforts and will inspire future generations of officers to strive for the same level of excellence that he exhibited throughout his career.”
“Major Beard is a man of great wisdom and leadership,” Maples said. “He always believed in taking care of the little things, knowing that it is the small details that often make the difference in achieving excellence.”
Beard, who is retired, attended the dedication ceremony Monday with his family.
The training room that bears his name will help provide officers with training, and is considered a “state-of-the-art” facility, according to Maples.
