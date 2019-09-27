JEFFERSONVILLE — Each year, 1,300 felony drug cases come through the courtroom of Clark County Circuit Court No. 2 Judge Brad Jacobs.
Such a high figure, Jacobs said, can become overwhelming for him and the justice system as a whole. Jacobs' opening remarks set the tone for a gathering at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Market Street this week, when residents gathered to tackle some of the area's most pressing issues.
Members of Clark County CARES and the Jeffersonville Fire Department teamed up on Thursday to host a public forum that explored the intersection of addiction and suicide prevention. Those in attendance ranged from people in recovery to first responders and health-care professionals.
Panel members noted that substance abuse isn't a societal monolith. Instead, they pointed out the role mental health plays in sending people toward addiction.
"Mental illness and substance use disorder have always gone hand-in-hand," Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel said. "What we find a lot of times is when somebody starts to go into recovery for substance abuse, whatever underlying mental illness they have becomes readily apparent as well."
Yazel, who also works in the emergency department at Clark Memorial Health, said that overdoses in the community peaked at 89 in 2016. Since then, numbers have dropped some, though they are still higher than in years past.
"Our baseline overdose rate was in the low 30s for years," he said. "All of a sudden in 2016, it went up to 89. The next year it was 59, then 50. We're on pace to be in the low-to-mid 40s this year. We're making some headway."
Many people who "fall through the cracks" of society may end up in the emergency room, Yazel said. By better understanding the mental health and use patterns of those who come through the hospital's doors, attempts have been made to piece together programs that can help them in their struggles against addiction.
"We started to develop some programs along those lines to better serve that population," Yazel said. "It's still a work in progress. As the trends in drug abuse change in the community, we've tried to move with them and make sure we're addressing as many people as we can."
Yazel said he and his colleagues have established a comprehensive overdose response plan for the entire county. When an acute overdose occurs, programs have been set up to guide people with substance use disorder from the time they come into the hospital all the way through their recovery process, he said. Such efforts have allowed for improvements to be made in the aftermath of 2016's high overdose rate.
Thursday's forum also shined a light on efforts that go beyond the walls of hospitals and treatment facilities.
Jeffersonville Fire Sgt. Justin Ames said his department has made a push to get help for those with whom first responders interact on calls. Whether it involves loss of life or home through fire, many civilians struggle with post-traumatic stress.
"Our administration at the fire service is taking a proactive, compassionate response to people that might be suffering from some post-traumatic stress," Ames said. "We're trying to be proactive in reaching out and saying there are services. We're not counselors, but we can give you numbers and get you on the right track. We're there to help from the beginning to the end. We try to keep a constant contact with them through their healing process."
When a person sees something traumatic happen to them or near them, it takes a toll on their mental health. Ames wants to use his department to lessen that impact.
"Some people might witness death," Ames said. "When you're standing there, you can tell that they're trying to process it. You just make contact with them with a soft voice and the compassion that we have as first responders. We like to go up to them and just say, 'Are you OK? Well, if you find yourself in a position where you're not OK, give me a call. Here's my card.'"
Sometimes, the person will reach out to the JFD. Other times, the JFD will contact them to see how they're doing.
"Some people that are not in the addiction world could easily turn to that as a crutch or a way to escape," Ames said. "We don't want that. That makes the problem even bigger than it was. Our job as first responders is to to mitigate and lower the risk of any problems happening through our outreach and through our prevention programs that we have."
Something Yazel has gathered from his interactions with patients is the degree to which drugs are used as an "escape."
"Even with my patients, I'll sit down with them and figure out what's going on," Yazel said. "The ones who have severe substance use disorder, that's what a lot of them are saying — that it's an escape. They'll tell me that they use and that they either don't care if they wake up or they hope they don't. Recognizing that aspect is also big in getting people into successful recovery. Those comprehensive, wrap-around services is a big deal."
One of the biggest takeaways from the public forum was that people who want to help spread the message of substance use and suicide prevention need to do so in a more aggressive manner. By getting more people at the table for a discussion, more progress can be made.
"Here we are tonight, and people showed up," Ames said. "I think the right people showed up. These are people that are not afraid to go out and talk. They're going to spread the message. I was glad to be a part of it. We're just starting a discussion on many topics."
