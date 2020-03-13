JEFFERSONVILLE — Starting Monday through April 10, the Clark County circuit courts will operate on a limited basis following an emergency petition granted Friday by the Indiana Supreme Court in response to COVID-19.
The petition, approved late Friday afternoon, was made based on "two employees of stakeholders in the operations of the Clark County circuit courts which are currently under quarantine...," according to the order. The order does not indicate anything about the two having been tested for the coronavirus, only that they are under quarantine.
What this means for court proceedings is that through April 10, all criminal proceedings will be suspended except for "emergency motions and petitions for bond hearings, arraignments for inmates, initial hearings and any criminal proceeding necessary to protect a defendant's right to a speedy trial," it reads.
All civil matters will be suspended during the same time, except for protective orders and emergency Children in Need hearings.
People with questions related to a hearing during this time should direct questions to their attorney, according to a news release. Questions regarding jail operations and visitation should be directed to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Those on probation can ask their probation officer about hearings. Anyone with a jury duty summons for March 16 through April 10 does not need to appear.
"The Clark Circuit Courts are actively monitoring best practices as set forth by emergency management and health officials to ensure that we are taking the necessary steps in response to the virus," according to the release. "Maintaining required court operations is important. The health and safety of our employees and community are equally important. Therefore, the Clark Circuit Courts are changing procedures so that only essential and emergency hearings will be held during this time.
"The Clark Circuit Courts are committed to making the best decisions for the health and safety of its employees and the citizens who utilize our Courts every day. The Courts base their decisions on the information available from public health officials and our partners in the other branches of the Clark County Government, as well as state officials and our Indiana Supreme Court. We will continue to update the public as decisions are made."
The Clark County judiciary, presided over by Judge Vicki Carmichael, will report back to the Indiana Supreme Court no later than April 9 to advise if a longer period for limited proceedings is needed.
