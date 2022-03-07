CLARK COUNTY — Several initiatives are being introduced to help residents as the opioid overdose rates in Clark County continue to climb.
Southern Indiana has been combating the opioid epidemic for years, but the overdose rates started rising when the pandemic began. Now the community is evolving to better manage the increase.
Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel said a new program soon to be introduced will provide nontraditional access to health care.
The CARES Site Program will work similarly to the National Safe Place initiative: community partners will post a sign that identifies them as a place that offers help.
“I don’t think it’s ever been more timely. We’re seeing our overdose deaths climbing again, a lot of decompensated mental illness from stress of COVID, a lot of other things. It’s a great time for a program like this,” Yazel said.
Yazel said that community partners can include anyone willing to participate, be it fire departments, libraries, local businesses, etc. They will receive basic training on available resources and how to handle certain situations, but are not intended to be all-encompassing mental health professionals, he said.
“What I do want them to know is how to get in touch with somebody who can get these citizens into the right places and plug them in to get some help,” Yazel said.
Located on the sign is a QR code that if scanned will take individuals to a Google Doc presenting a list of community resources. Yazel said the list will constantly be updated as services come and go.
The QR code will also allow individuals to connect with a recovery coach. Yazel said it’s important to connect those individuals with someone who has had similar experiences and has familiarity with the resource options available.
“I can sit down there and talk with them but I know sometimes deep down they’re like ‘He doesn’t know what I’m going through.’ And I think that’s an important aspect of recovery coaches: they do know to some degree,” Yazel said.
“They can give somebody a very accurate representation of what to expect if they go into a recovery facility,” he continued.
Yazel said that when patients check out of the emergency room, life can get in the way and make it more difficult to continue on the path of sobriety. Recovery coaches, however, will be able to continue to check in with these individuals.
This program aims to connect with these individuals and engage them in treatments.
By offering nontraditional access sites, the hope is to overcome barriers that prevent people from seeking care. The stigma around opioid use might keep individuals from going to the emergency department when they need help.
Yazel said the goal is to have the program operating in the next six weeks or so.
“We’re excited about it. Still trying to get some of the pieces together. I know that sounds smooth and easy but there’s a lot of moving parts to that,” he said.
Clark Memorial Health also began providing free Naloxone, or Narcan, access to the public at the beginning of the year. The medicine is used to treat opioid overdoses to prevent death.
Individuals can obtain the naloxone from a vending machine outside the emergency room at Clark Memorial Health. The machine holds about 300 naloxone kits that each contain a single dose of the medicine, instructions and a referral to treatment for substance use disorder.
Since the machine was installed in January, Yazel said they saw it empty out rapidly.
“It is very nice to know that someone leaving the emergency department that needs that has that access right there. Or a citizen who's in need knows that that machine is there,” he said.
Yazel said some people have expressed concern that with free availability like this people will just go up to the machine and take them. In response, he said. “I kind of laugh, because that’s what we want.”
People using the machine shows that it is a needed resource, Yazel said.
The vending machine is restocked by THRIVE, a non-profit recovery organization. Narcan supply statewide has been a little irregular, Yazel said, but they are watching it closely.
The county is looking for other ways to increase access to Narcan. One project Yazel said they are working on is to provide the medicine to individuals when they are released from jail.
The period after someone has been released even if it was an overnight holding, is a high-risk time frame for an overdose, he said.
The biggest challenge with the opioid epidemic now is the shift to methamphetamine use, according to Yazel. Trying to adapt to this transition, he said they are working on creating programs specifically intended for methamphetamine use.
“A lot of people who are using opioids know that an overdose risk is very high. I think sometimes people who are buying methamphetamine aren’t as aware that there may be an opioid that’s in that product, and so they may not be as prepared,” Yazel said.
“That’s why we want to make sure there’s readily available access right now."
