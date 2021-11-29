CLARK COUNTY — Clark County will begin working to raise awareness about available resources for quitting tobacco use through a $34.8 million state health initiative.
The Indiana Healthy Opportunities for People Everywhere (I-HOPE) initiative is funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The initiative is a joint effort between the Indiana Department of Health and Purdue University. The Purdue website explains that counties were chosen based on a social vulnerability index that shows their readiness to prepare for and respond to hazardous events.
The I-HOPE page on the Purdue site states that the initiative will work to amplify local strengths so that people can connect more effectively to programs, health care providers, services and resources.
Clark County, which has a higher number of smokers as well as cardiovascular disease and lung cancer deaths than the state and country, was chosen as one of the 30 counties that will first be involved in the two-year initiative.
Annie Reiss, Clark County tobacco prevention coordinator for LifeSpring, said the focus will be on helping to educate and train pharmacies and ensuring that county residents are aware of the tobacco-quitting resources.
Reiss explained that people on Medicaid could get nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), such as nicotine patches, gum, nasal spray and lozenges, free if they had a prescription. She said that when talking to most pharmacies in the county, they were unaware of this.
Once a patient has a prescription, they can take it to the pharmacy, the pharmacy will pull it off the shelf for them and the cost will be covered. Reiss said that the reason a prescription is needed is so that the use of these NRTs can be tracked for Medicaid.
“There were some people that would go and do that and they would call me and say “Hey, they said no — Medicaid doesn’t do that.’ So we got their name and spent a certain amount of time dividing up pharmacies in Clark County and now everybody knows that,” Reiss said.
Reiss said that with the initiative, starting in 2022, LifeSpring is going to start reaching out to pharmacies that Purdue has already reached out to in its study and help educate and train them to provide these prescriptions.
“These pharmacists will be able to write prescriptions for anybody that’s coming in, who is 18 and over I believe, that wants to quit smoking,” Reiss said, noting that this can mean more than just prescribing NRTs, but also includes talking about the free quit line and how combining the two work together.
The pharmacists will be able to look at the patient's history and determine what type of NRT will work best for them, without the patient having to go to the doctor.
“There will be some with health issues that will probably still have to go to the doctor, but for the average person who is seemingly healthy and is like ‘OK, I want to quit,’ they can go in and talk to the pharmacist,” she said.
Reiss said that this is important because it is easier than going to the doctor and some people just don’t think about going to their doctor for quitting tobacco use.
The American Lung Association’s State of Tobacco report updated in September showed that 23.6% of the adult population in Clark County smoke, compared to 19% for the state and 14% for the country.
The same report showed that per 100,000 residents in Clark County, 61.2 die of lung cancer and 270.6 die of cardiovascular disease on average.
“That’s another reason that we want to move in a little more urgently, so to speak, and get it anyway we can fit in and get others to help us spread the word,” Reiss said.
“I’m very excited about this. I’m just thrilled that we have some [pharmacies] that are interested.”
Reiss said that while they are working mainly with a few pharmacies at first they are hoping that eventually they will all be involved.
“I think others will want to join in and see that it's not...‘Oh, one more thing that we have to do.’ It’s not about that, it’s about helping your community, making us healthier,” she said.
