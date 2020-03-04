JEFFERSONVILLE — The Clark County Health Department unveiled its new facility Wednesday, which leaders say will improve operations and customer service to residents.
The 9,600 square foot building, at 1201 Wall St., is nearly double the size of the former health department building on Duncan Avenue, and able to house both the administrative offices and community health clinic under one roof for the first time in years.
The building is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
"We're really, really excited," Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said after a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new facility. "We've got a top-notch facility that we've opened up today and for the first time in years, we're under the same roof and able to work to our potential.
"It's just taken a lot of hard work from our team members and a lot of support from our city and county councils and so many other organizations across the state. It's just an investment in the public health of Southern Indiana."
The cost of the new space came in at just under $1 million, including the $345,000 for the county to purchase the building. Design was done by Kovert Hawkins, with WPC Construction leading the project.
"We are so happy to celebrate this building," Clark County Commissioners President Jack Coffman said. "To see this thing come together, I tell you it's amazing. We walked this building several years ago and I thought 'I just don't know if we can make this happen or not.'"
But grants helped make it a reality — with around 40 percent of the project funded by groups such as the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Zone, the Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis and the Indiana AIDS Foundation.
The clinic and patient rooms are downstairs, including the Interchange — the Clark County syringe services program. Upstairs are administrative offices, vital records and environmental department. For the past 12 years, the health department had rented an aging bungalow house for free from Clark Memorial Health. While health leaders appreciated that deal, they were running out of space to perform the functions needed in the growing county.
"The old place — we had two different locations, some services in one location and some in the other, it was very antiquated, the facility was essentially falling down around us," Yazel said.
Staff members had to double up in offices, and the largest room for meetings was the small kitchen. The new facility boasts a large conference room which seats 30 or more, which can be powered by a backup generator if necessary.
"So if anything happens where we're out of power for any significant amount of time, the internet, TVs, everything in there is a command center for the health department or anybody else that needs to use it," Doug Bentfield, environmental specialist with the health department, said. "It's fully functional, we test it every Monday, we invested a lot of thought into this process."
