CLARK COUNTY — Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services has partnered with many local communities to support National Safe Place Week.
March 19-25 was designated as National Safe Place Week by the National Safe Place Network. The week is organized to raise awareness about the Safe Place program.
One way communities have supported the week is by making a proclamation for the week to be recognized by their communities. Clarksville held a proclamation for the week on Tuesday, March 21 at the Clarksville Police Station.
The program brings together youth service agencies, businesses, volunteers and other community partners to help youth in crisis.
“I like to describe it as kind of a crisis-prevention program and it’s also an education and outreach program,” said Johanna Miller, Safe Place coordinator at Clark County Youth Shelter. “The crisis-prevention piece is we offer emergency housing for any youth in need.”
She added that they do not judge the crisis the youth is in. They will offer them a place to stay, instant access to resources or mental health counseling.
Youth can find a Safe Place anywhere they see a yellow sign that says Safe Place on it.
Suicide risk is the biggest problem the youth face in the state right now, Johanna said.
“The ones that I’ve encountered most are kind of a cooling-off period between teens and their parents,” she said. “A lot of times when we get youth, they are alleging abuse against their caregiver.”
When abuse is being alleged, Clark County Youth Shelter will contact the proper authorities to help.
The Clarksville Police Department has been partners of Safe Place since 2019 and displaying the stickers on some of their patrol vehicles since the partnership started.
“It’s been something that we have been a part of and pushed to help get their message out,” said John Miller, Clarksville Police Department’s public information officer.
He added that he received new Safe Place Stickers from Miller to put on patrol cars so that Clarksville police officers can continue to spread information about Safe Place.
Other community partners involved with Safe Place includes the Jeffersonville Fire Department, Clarksville Fire Department, New Albany Fire Department, local gas stations, the YMCA, libraries and other social service agencies.
“We have 79 sites total right now and 19 mobile sites,” Miller said. “Those (mobile sites) are the police cars and the fire trucks. They display that little safe place sticker in their window.”
Mobile sites make it possible for the youth who are at a scene or in a rural area to see that there is an opportunity to get help if they need it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.