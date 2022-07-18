CLARK COUNTY — Anyone who's looking for a smile this week should consider stopping by the Clark County 4-H Fair.
The News and Tribune spent time Monday morning with some youth in Clark County 4-H working hard taking care of their cattle, rabbits, poultry, pigs and more.
Although rainy weather meant the boys couldn't participate in 4-H tractor driving, there was plenty else to do.
Nine-year-old Corbyn Lowery was sporting a shirt that read No Goats, No Glory. He's showing his goat this week at the fair.
Lowery is part of a group of young men learning about responsibility and friendship this week. They gave a tour of the animal facilities and showed off their livestock.
Brothers Finnegan Elliott, 13, and Lochlan Elliott, 9, are showing sheep, poultry, dogs and goats.
"I've done it since third grade, so this is my fifth year," Finnegan said. "All your friends come and you make so many memories in 4-H."
The boys proudly show off their livestock and chickens, while explaining what they do to take care of the animals and prepare for the fair all year.
Adam Allgeier is a volunteer coordinator for Clark County 4-H and said he's been helping out for the past four years.
"I just think volunteers are essential to the program and without it you wouldn't have the fair and kids wouldn't have fun," he said, adding his wife was involved when she was younger and now their two sons are part of the fun.
"I just hope they have fun and make a lot of memories and lessons they'll have with them for the rest of their lives," he said.
His sons, Avery Allgeier 12, and Brendan Allgeier, 9, are showing pigs and cows.
"I get to spend a lot of time with my animals and get to know a lot of other people," Brendan said. "I get to have fun in Clark County 4-H."
Avery's favorite part is driving the 4-H tractor, since it's fun and allows him to test his skills.
"I love being here," he said. "It's a great place to be."
For 14-year-old Joseph Renners, it's exciting to show pigs and chickens. He's been with 4-H since third grade.
There's one other thing he's looking forward to, he said.
"I get to meet new people and try new foods," Renners said. "(Especially) funnel cakes."
This weekend the boys and other children in 4-H will be selling some of their animals.
The carnival at the fairgrounds is open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day this week.
Clark County 4-H has a list of this years events on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PurdueExtensionClarkCounty4H/
