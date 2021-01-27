INDIANAPOLIS — Clark County has dropped in the state's COVID-19 advisory level, moving to the orange designation from red, according to the latest report issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Health. Floyd County already had dropped to orange.
The report also showed another death in Floyd County, bringing its death total to 114. The number of people who have died in Clark County remained at 145.
Thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 in Clark brought its total to 10,889. Floyd has reached 6,545 cases with the addition of 23 new diagnoses.
Statewide, 2,260 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 617,176 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 9,470 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 40 from the previous day. Another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,920,127 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,912,183 on Tuesday. A total of 6,830,296 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals, at 17.5%, was below Clark County's rate of 22.1% and Floyd County's 20.1%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of today, 477,326 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 112,855 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.