BRAZIL — Clark County’s Jamey Noel was named the state’s 2021 Sheriff of the Year on Friday by leaders of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
Law enforcement, business and labor leaders from across the state credited Noel for helping heighten awareness and raise much-needed resources for the not-for-profit 62-acre training retreat in West Central Indiana for K-college students statewide.
“Sheriff Noel is a quiet hero among our awesome advocates and strong supporters,” said former Marion County Sheriff John Layton, ISYR’s founder and board president. “Jamey is a leader among leaders, because he sees Indiana’s need to mentor, bond with and comfort these kids.”
Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, treasurer of the not-for-profit Youth Ranch, echoed Layton’s observations. “Sheriff Noel is gifted in identifying needs, locating resources and providing them where he knows they will make a difference – with tomorrow’s deputies, those less fortunate and those hurting physically and emotionally from crime.”
However and whenever Noel is needed, he’s there, said ISYR Secretary and Grant County Sheriff Reggie Nevels.
“Whether it is providing sanitizer to keep kids safe, materials for a lifeguard station, volunteers to clear trails or transportation for donated bunkbeds, Sheriff Noel comes through," he said. "Nobody will ever know all the positive ways Jamey Noel and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office have helped make Indiana safer and more caring.”
ISYR provides free year-round facilities and programming to participating agencies and organizations to teach youth about personal safety, first aid, substance abuse, cybercrimes, bullying, firearms safety and other life skills. The rolling, wooded property features three lakes and allows the youth to team-build through kayaking, canoeing, fishing, swimming, hiking, shooting archery, playing ball, flying drones and riding ATVs.
Noel, Layton, Nevels and Gladieux serve as volunteer ISYR board members with Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers, Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen, Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder, Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd, Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain, Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton, Ripley County Sheriff Jeff Cumberworth, Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps and Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse. John Jones Auto Group owner and operator John Jones and United Auto Workers Local 933 President Gary Holmes represent Indiana businesses and employees on the non-profit board.
