INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Southern Indiana, according to the latest information released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Health.
Clark and Floyd counties each recorded another virus death, raising Clark's total number of deaths to 136 and Floyd's total to 108.
Eighty new COVID-19 cases in Clark County brought its total to 10,428. Floyd County saw 65 additional cases, pushing its total to 6,270.
Statewide, 2,942 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 598,313 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 9,154 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 62 from the previous day. Another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,855,991 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,847,632 on Tuesday. A total of 6,545,320 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique persons was 23.1% in Floyd County and 22.6% in Clark County. The state's rate was 20.4%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 339,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 80,000 are fully vaccinated.
To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
