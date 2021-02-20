INDIANAPOLIS — Clark and Floyd counties together had just under 50 new COVID-19 cases in the latest report released Saturday by the Indiana Department of Health.
Clark County's overall total reached 11,790 with the addition of 30 new cases. Another 18 cases reported in Floyd County brought its total to 7,120. Overall deaths remained at 179 in Clark and 163 in Floyd.
Statewide, 1,449 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 654,660 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 11,912 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous day. Another 424 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,076,245 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,069,866 on Friday. A total of 7,721,658 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals statewide was 11.2% with Floyd County slightly higher at 11.7%. Clark County's rate was 12.3%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live or work in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.
As of today, 880,844 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 424,148 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
