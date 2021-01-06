CLARK COUNTY — Clark and Floyd counties are among the Indiana counties that have jumped to the red category for high spread of COVID-19.
Red is the highest category on the state's color-coded map tracking COVID-19. Neighboring counties Harrison, Scott, Washington and Jefferson are also categorized as red.
In Clark County, the seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 32.9%, and in Floyd, 26.9%, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard update Wednesday.
In Clark, there have been 105 new positive cases and two new deaths. This brings the total number of cases up to 9,082 and the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 119.
In Floyd, there have been 46 new cases and one new death, bringing the total number of cases up to 5,434 and total number of deaths to 102.
The health departments for Clark and Floyd counties confirmed Wednesday morning that there will be additional restrictions in accordance with a state order. Further restrictions will include limiting gathering sizes and limiting K-12 extracurricular events to participants, personnel and household members.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris also said that starting Thursday, bars will be required to close at 10 p.m. for the next two weeks.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the red status is not a surprise, as numbers have hovered just under that for a few weeks.
"The bigger surprise is that we stayed orange the last couple weeks with our numbers," he said. "I've been anticipating this for a couple weeks and I think we're just starting to see the aftereffects of Thanksgiving and Christmas then New Year's phenomenon."
The Clark County Health Department recently extended for another two weeks the order limiting bars and restaurants to 75% capacity and requiring them to close by 10 p.m. Yazel said that is already consistent with a red county and was put in place after contact tracing showed it to be an appropriate response to the rising number of cases.
Floyd County Health Officer Harris said the health department will likely reinstate similar restrictions on bars and restaurants, which expired shortly before Christmas.
The status drops special event size from 50 to 25, under an order issued in late 2020 by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. Yazel said he doesn't expect additional restrictions on bars and restaurants due to the color shift, especially since the likely biggest contributors to the rise in cases — holiday gatherings — are over.
"Now that those are past, it doesn't make a lot of sense to add a bunch of new restrictions when we know what the inciting event was," Yazel said. "Now we just need to kind of buckle down and practice good social distancing and common sense and things like that and hopefully our numbers will start to trail off again, especially if we can continue to get that vaccine rolled out as soon as possible."
Southern Indiana health officials estimated that by the end of the day Tuesday, around 5,000 people would have received their first dose of the vaccine since immunizations began there Dec. 14. Floyd County, which started the same week, has vaccinated roughly 3,500 people.
Harris said the health department will have 600 doses available next week to provide immunizations to another round of people. Both he and Yazel confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that people 80 and older could begin signing up Friday for the shots, which start Jan. 11.
"We've got lots of ways to give the vaccine, but we just need the vaccine, which is in short supply," Harris said.
