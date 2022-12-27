SOUTHERN INDIANA – After the freezing wintry weather the holiday weekend brought to Southern Indiana, Clark and Floyd County officials gave updates Tuesday on the impact of the storm.
Snow accumulated up to four inches in some areas and up to three inches near the Ohio River.
Travel advisories were put into effect due to the snow and ice. The conditions were threating the safety of the public according to Gavan Hebner, director of the Clark County Emergency Management Agency.
“The traffic accidents, we didn’t really see [Thursday night], but there were some slight minor accidents that occurred the next day,” Hebner said. “Once everybody was traveling, we started to see an increase in accidents.”
Kent Barrow, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, said that there were about 15 vehicle accidents that required a police report. He added that the accidents were mainly slide-offs and there were no major injuries or damage.
On top of minor accidents increasing from the storm, there were some power outages as well. The cold temperatures caused the power outages to happen according to Hebner.
“At one point there was about 40 people without power, Duke Energy was reporting,” Barrow said. “That was pretty much the worst of it.”
In Floyd County, the power outages started on Friday and some residences went without power until Sunday, according to Barrow.
“The majority of the power outages that occurred were restored rather quickly,” Hebner said. “There were some locations that overnight lost power. We made sure those were restored within a reasonable amount of time.
Hebner said that people took the messages from the national and local weather services seriously.
“I think we’ve seen a great response for all public safety,” Hebner said. “I think with everybody listening working and working together, I think we came up pretty good.”
Lingering snow and ice covered some secondary roadways Tuesday morning, though officials said progress was being made quickly as temperatures rose.
Temperatures are forecast to remain above freezing through early next week, with rain predicted for this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.