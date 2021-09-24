SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark County and Floyd County combined for 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
There were 70 cases reported in Clark County. Floyd County recorded 44 new cases and two deaths, bringing the county's COVID-19 death total to 208.
Indiana reported 3,255 new cases Friday and 30 additional deaths. Since March 2020, 14,895 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.
Also Friday, the Indiana Department of Health announced that booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are available following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
The single booster dose can be administered at least six months after the completion of the second dose for those who are eligible.
The CDC requirements for boosters are:
• Individuals 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities
• Individuals ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19
• Individuals ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks
• Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional risk of exposure may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks
Those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines aren't yet eligible for a booster.
To sign-up for a booster, visit www.ourshot.in.gov
