SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Clark and Floyd counties Tuesday, and 29 new deaths reported statewide since last Friday.
Two of the three reported deaths were in Clark County, making the county's total 201 since the start of the pandemic. The one death in Floyd County makes the 187th COVID-19 related death in the county since last April.
The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows 70 new cases in Clark County, 33 new cases in Floyd County and 2,726 new cases in the state.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals between Aug. 4 and Aug. 10 is 21.4% in Clark County, 18.5% in Floyd County and 19.6% statewide. The seven-day positivity rate for all tests within the same period is 13.1% in Clark County, 12.7% in Floyd County and 10.4% statewide.
