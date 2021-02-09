INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark and Floyd counties, with each county recording five.
Overall, Clark County has reported 171 deaths and Floyd County a total of 155.
Statewide, deaths from COVID-19 increased by 67, raising the total to 11,526. Another 416 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
New COVID-19 cases numbered 1,225 among Hoosiers. That brings to 641,874 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County's total number of virus cases rose to 11,519 with the addition of 43 new diagnoses. Twenty-seven additional cases were reported in Floyd County, making its total 6,948.
To date, 3,015,385 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,011,185 on Monday. A total of 7,328,824 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was reported at 14.5% statewide; 15.6% in Floyd County; and 16.8% in Clark County.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, 718,934 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 240,145 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.