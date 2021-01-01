INDIANAPOLIS — Southern Indiana COVID-19 cases continue to climb, with 259 new cases reported in the two-county region of Clark and Floyd on the first day of 2021. Clark had 167 additional cases, while Floyd added 92, as reported by the Indiana Department of Health on Friday.
Overall, Clark has recorded 8,544 cases and 113 deaths, one of which was newly reported. In Floyd, 5,197 people have been diagnosed with the virus and 99 people have died from it.
Statewide, 6,407 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 517,773 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 8,016 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 106 from the previous day. Another 355 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 2,649,964 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,636,695 on Thursday. A total of 5,730,043 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Clark County continues to outpace the state in the seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals. Clark's is at 26.3% compared to the state's 24.1% and Floyd's 23.0%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.