SOUTHERN INDIANA — Several incumbents and a handful of new candidates have filed for Southern Indiana offices in the near two weeks since the opening of the primary filing period.
Familiar faces running for their current state representatives positions include Rita Fleming, a Democrat for District 71, Zach Payne, a Republican for District 66 and Karen Engleman, a Republican for District 70.
Other candidates that have filed for state representative seats covering Southern Indiana include Jackie Bright Grubbs, a Republican for District 72, Scott Hawkins, a Republican for District 71, Jennifer Meltzer, a Republican for District 73 and Keil L. Roark, a Democrat for District 72.
The state senate has also seen new filings for candidacy including Republican Kevin Boehnlein, current state senator for District 46, who is running for District 47, and Republican Chris Garten, who is running for District 45.
Locally, Clark County has seen a new candidate running for sheriff: Dwight T. Ingle will join Ed Byers on the Democrat ticket for the race.
Clark County Commissioner Bryan Glover officially filed for reelection for his position in District 3. The Clark County Council will see Steve Doherty on the Republican ticket for District 4.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, a Republican, will be running for the same position again in the primary.
Republican David J Ruckman filed for candidacy as Clark County Surveyor.
There have been fewer new candidate filings in Floyd County.
Incumbent Republicans Adam Roberts, District 2, and Denise Konkle, District 4, are both seeking reelection in their respective county council districts.
County assessor James Sinks will see competition for his current position as Republican Terry Watson will join him on the ticket.
Both counties will see candidates for various township trustee positions.
In Clark County, Republican Greg Alexander is running for Union Township trustee; Republican Tom Kendrick is running for Charlestown Township trustee; Republican Barbara Ann Reynolds is running for Carr Township trustee; Democrat Jacky Snelling is running for Utica Township trustee; and Republican Todd Webb is running for Washington Township trustee.
In Floyd County, Democrat incumbent David Brewer is running for New Albany Township trustee; Republican Dee A Rooney is running for Georgetown Township trustee; Republican incumbent Mary J Loop is running for Greenville Township trustee; and Republican Troy E Striegel is running for Lafayette Township trustee.
