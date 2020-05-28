SOUTHERN INDIANA — Following state and national trends, unemployment rates in Clark and Floyd counties skyrocketed in April.
According to a state report issued this week, Clark County’s jobless rate soared to 18% in April, up from just 3.1% in March. More than 10,000 workers were listed as unemployed in the county last month.
Floyd County also saw a sizable unemployment rate increase. Floyd County’s rate jumped from 2.9% in March to 16.3% in April, according to the state report, which is based on estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. More than 6,100 Floyd County workers were unemployed in April.
Indiana’s seasonally-adjusted jobless rate for April was 16.9%, while the national average was 14.7%.
Statewide, the biggest hits came in the manufacturing, education and health services and leisure and hospitality sectors. Almost 250,000 jobs were shed across the three sectors in Indiana last month.
Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, said he anticipates future jobs reports will show improvements as the economy begins to reopen from pandemic closures. But, he said, consumer behavior still will be tied to the pandemic.
“There is still tremendous uncertainty in the economy largely due to public health concerns,” Dufrene said.
While Clark and Floyd counties saw unemployment rates well above average in April, they still fared better than many places in the state.
About one out of every three workers in Howard County was unemployed in April. Howard County recorded the highest jobless rate in the state at 34.1%, followed by Elkhart County(29.3%) and LaGrange County (28.8%).
The lowest unemployment rate was in Daviess County at 8.4%.
According to WalletHub, Indiana ranked eighth in terms of states most affected by COVID-19 in terms of unemployment claims.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said in a news release that there should be optimism about how reopening will affect the job market.
“Businesses that previously were closed for months will finally get some revenue again, allowing them to build up the resources to start rehiring,” she said, though she added that businesses need to be mindful of safety concerns.
“In order to make sure this reopening has the best possible impact on the job market, states should enforce social distancing measures at all places of business. While 30% of Americans would be comfortable shopping in person now without any protective measures, an additional 34% would be comfortable if everyone wore masks, according to WalletHub research.”
Initial unemployment claims did drop in Region 10 — which consists of Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties — over the last half of April.
There were 4,626 new claims for the week ending April 4. That number decreased to 1,959 for the week ending April 25, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
