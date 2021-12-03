SOUTHERN INDIANA — Officials in Clark and Floyd counties are working to assure coronavirus vaccines are still available for those who want to protect themselves, especially with the holidays ahead.
The Clark County Health Department will still be open for vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said that he expects they will be closed on Christmas and New Year's days but should be in full operation otherwise.
Walk-ins are available at that time, but Yazel said that it is preferred that patients make appointments so that they can pre-register online. Children and adults are able to get their vaccines at the health department.
Along with vaccine availability at the health department, Yazel said they are also still doing pop-up clinics when the data in the community shows it is necessary.
“If we see ZIP codes that are low...or people are having barriers of getting to the clinics then we always adjust,” he said.
With the holidays and the new coronavirus variant, Yazel said that now is the time for anyone undecided to get the vaccine.
It takes a couple of weeks for the vaccine to build up someone’s immunity, so there are a few weeks left for people trying to protect their families around the holidays at the end of the month.
The health department intends to offer options for vaccination as long as there is a demand in the county. Yazel said that at one point before the booster was an option they considered scaling back their hours due to lack of volume, but decided against it when the demand picked back up.
“We just really try to let the community demand dictate what we offer,” Yazel said.
The Floyd County Health Department did decide to scale back the available days for the Indiana University Southeast (IUS) drive-thru clinic.
Previously open three days a week and occasional Saturdays, starting this month the clinic will only be open two days a week and one Saturday.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said that while they have seen a few people coming to the clinic, they have had a steady flow of cars when they are open.
The hours for the IUS clinic are now 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The clinic will also be open on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The IUS clinic is only seeing people age 12 and older for vaccinations.
Those wanting to book a vaccination appointment in either county can go to www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine.
