SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark and Floyd County residents can expect to receive their tax bills on April 8.
In both counties, the bills are due on May 10. Anyone paying the bill in two installments, will have one payment due on May 10 and another on Nov. 10.
Clark County Treasurer Monty Snelling said the tricky thing with the payments this year is that the Clark County government offices will be in the process of transitioning to the new building in April.
Mailers will be sent out to Clark County residents sometime this month that will show a picture of the new building along with the address and directions, Snelling said.
Snelling said they are trying to make it as easy as possible for people to come to the new building if they are looking to pay or ask questions about their bill.
The government building on Court Avenue will still have a drop box for tax payments once the county moves to the new River Ridge facility.
Along with in-person payments, residents can pay their bill online at BillPay.forte.net/ClarkCoinTax, over the phone, by mail or at accepting banks listed on the back of the tax bill.
Changes are also occurring in Floyd County. Chief Deputy Treasurer Diana Topping said the county is no longer using First Harrison Bank or Stock Yards Bank for residents to make payments.
German American Bank is the only bank where residents can make their property tax payments. Residents can visit any German American Bank in Floyd County and are not required to be a member of the bank.
Floyd County Treasurer Steve Burks said that even though there will not be as many locations for residents to make payments, it will not affect the efficiency of processing the payments.
Residents can also make payments over the phone, by mail with a pre-addressed envelope included with the tax bill, online at GovTechTaxPro.com or in person at the City-County Building.
The county will have a drop box location for the tax payments in front of the City-County Building and another in the front lobby of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.
Topping said that there has been a slight increase in property taxes across the board but not anything out of the norm. She noted that some district residents might see a slight decrease in taxes while other district residents will see a slight increase.
In Clark County, Snelling said that the state has not yet sent back the data, but he does not expect a large increase in property taxes anywhere in the county.
