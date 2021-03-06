SOUTHERN INDIANA — Democrats in Clark and Floyd counties elected party officers for the 2021-2025 term during quadrennial reorganization on Saturday.
Leading the Clark County Democratic Party will be former Judge Joe Weber, elected chairman. Other officers chosen were: Heidi Sellers, vice chairman; Benita Pate, secretary; and Dot Lynn, treasurer.
In Floyd County, Adam T. Dickey was re-elected Democratic Party chairman. Other officers selected were: Erica Lawrence, vice chair; Anthony Toran, secretary; and Jane Willman; treasurer.
“I believe this slate of officers puts forward an excellent face for our party,” Dickey stated in a news release. “Each of us have broad professional, community, and political experience that we’re ready to use to help grow our party and improve the community.”
Lawrence, whose election marks the first time a person of color has been elected to serve as party vice chair, echoed Dickey’s sentiment and thanked her predecessor, Sarah Bonifer, for her hard work. Bonifer announced earlier this year she would not seek re-election.
“I appreciate the hard work Sarah and the other officers have put forward in the last four years working to grow education, outreach, and community service activities in the party,” Lawrence said. “With so many needs in our community, it’s critical that our party continue these efforts and not only reflect our vision in our rhetoric, but also reflect it in our actions as a party members, candidates, and elected officials.”
In a news release issued by Clark County Democrats following their election of officers, Weber stated, “I want to thank each individual for stepping forward to serve our party. Our officers look forward to the next four years and illustrating the opportunities we have as a community.”
For more information on the Clark Democrats contact Pate at pateiglou@gmail.com or Sellers at teachheidi@gmail.com.
For more information on the Floyd Democrats contact Democratic Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020 or email Dickey at info@floyddems.org.
