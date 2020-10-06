SOUTHERN INDIANA — Both Clark and Floyd county election officials said the large turnout they saw Tuesday — the first day of absentee voting for the Nov. 3 election — was unlike any they had seen before.
A total of 542 people voted Tuesday in Clark County, including 230 voters by 11:30 a.m., said Clark County Clerk Susan Popp.
She said she has never seen such a big turnout for the first day of voting. In the 2016 general election, there was a large turnout for early voting, she said, but it didn’t get busy until about four days before Election Day.
At the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, the long line of voters extended into the parking lot as voters were spaced apart for social distancing.
“They’re voting like it’s Election Day,” said Voter Registration Clerk Nancy Riley.
More than 800 people showed up to vote in Floyd County, Riley said, and it was unlike any early voting turnout she has seen either, particularly for the first day.
Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said lines remained steady throughout the day at the fairgrounds.
“We were anticipating a high number due to the presidential year — of course, we didn’t really know what to expect,” Burks said. “We do still have absentee ballot counts still out there.”
Burks said Sept. 27 that the office had already received 795 absentee ballots. She estimated at that time that as of Sept. 25, they had received about 5,000 requests for ballot applications and mailed out about 3,000. Voters have until Oct. 22 to request absentee ballots in Floyd County.
The Clark County Clerk’s Office has mailed out more than 8,200 absentee ballots and said it had received more than 4,200 back as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. Absentee ballot application requests also must be received in Clark County by Oct. 22.
“We’ve had a very good rate of return,” Popp said.
Until Sept. 29, absentee ballots had to be received by county clerks’ offices by noon Nov. 3. But action that day changed the Nov. 3 date. Judge Sarah Evans Barker of the U.S. District Court in Southern Indiana ruled that ballots postmarked on or by Nov. 3 and received on or by Nov. 13 will count.
Barker’s decision came in response to a lawsuit from the voting rights advocacy group Common Cause Indiana and the NAACP. The groups argued the noon deadline served no real purpose to begin with and said in a motion filed July 30 the pandemic requires election managers enact the change to protect public health and the right to vote.
As of Tuesday, no appeal of her ruling had been filed.
In her decision, Barker referenced the record number of Hoosiers who decided to vote by mail during the June 2 primary, when anyone was eligible to do so. Some 550,000 Hoosiers requested to vote by mail statewide in the primary, Barker said — more than 10 times the number of ballots requested in 2016.
Barker said the surge in mail-in voting led to delays in counting. Coupled with the noon deadline, this led “thousands” of ballots to be rejected.
Barker argued the change to the noon deadline will strengthen the public’s confidence in election results. While the judge acknowledged the additional workload this could pose to election managers, Barker said the additional work is justified in the interest of protecting voters.
According to Popp, although there was a large turnout Tuesday for early voting in Clark County, voters didn’t have to wait in line long to vote, and election workers have been getting them to the voting machines as quickly as possible. Early voting is taking place under a tent in the courtyard of the Clark County Courthouse.
She said the site is requiring masks, implementing social distancing and providing disinfectant at each voting station to keep both staff and voters safe amid the pandemic.
Many people prefer to vote early so they can avoid any potential issues with availability or weather on Election Day, Popp said.
“A lot of people like that peace of mind knowing they have already voted,” Popp said.
As voters waited to cast ballots at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, one voter said she decided to vote absentee simply to “get it over with,” and others mentioned the convenience of voting early.
Floyd County voter Valerie Hollis, 33, was among the voters standing in the long line at the fairgrounds. She has voted early in the past, and she said she would have liked to vote absentee by mail for the general election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She chose early voting this year because it is easier to vote at a time that is convenient for her, she said.
“I wanted to vote as soon as possible to avoid longer lines, though it seemed that plan didn’t work,” she said.
Jeffersonville couple Bonnie and Robert Hudson cast their ballots in Clark County. Bonnie, 79, said they had intended to vote on Election Day, but they were afraid of encountering unexpected issues if they waited to the last day.
“We were afraid if for some reason we would come down with something — if we had a fever or were sick at all, we wouldn’t be allowed in to vote, and we didn’t want to miss out on voting, so we made sure we came early,” she said.
