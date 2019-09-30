NEW ALBANY — For New Albany resident Felicia Wren, finding affordable housing has been a challenge as a single working mom of three sons.
But thanks to Habitat for Humanity, her family is now moving into a home of their own.
Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana welcomed the Wren family to their new home Friday with a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting. The event featured representatives from One Southern Indiana and state and local government, including State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, and New Albany City Council member Al Knable. The house, located on Cottom Avenue, was originally built by the organization in 2007, and over the past few months, it was renovated for its newest family.
For Wren, her family's new home will provide the stability for which she's been searching. The rent for her apartment had increased to $850 a month from $700 a month "out of the blue," and it became difficult for her to get by, particularly since she isn't eligible for government assistance. She has a full-time job as a human resources manager at Riverside Parking in Louisville, and her three sons are 6, 9 and 13.
"They told me pretty much that I was the working poor, the middle class — not poverty," she said. "I can't afford much, but I can't get help with anything, so I'm glad I found this program that helps families that are in my situation, where you make too much money to get help, but then they come in and help you."
Wren said she has been packing for months, and she planned to start the move-in process Friday.
"I'm just looking forward to having something that we know is ours," she said.
With the help of donors and volunteers, Habitat for Humanity provides land, materials and skills to construct homes for low-income families, who are set up with a 20-year, no interest mortgage. Payments are no more than 30 percent of their gross monthly income. Jerry Leonard, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana, said he was excited to help Wren with financial and housing stability by providing her with a new home.
"She'll be able to own a home and still save money," he said. "She'll be able to do things she wants to do with her boys and for herself, to better herself and take that next step," he said. "That's the exciting part."
Habitat for Humanity has been providing homes for Southern Indiana residents since 1991 in Clark and Floyd counties, and its members and volunteers have built about 50 homes so far, according to Leonard. About 250 volunteers helped give the Wren's home a "little TLC with a community touch," Leonard said.
"That's a challenge we as a community are facing," he said, "and I'm glad to see the community pools together with us to support this event."
Nichole Jones, program coordinator for the local Habitat, said since the spring, the volunteers have been working with the organization to flip the home to personalize it for the Wren family.
"I'm happy for Felicia, and it's just good for our community," she said.
Six other houses on Cottom Street were built by Habitat for Humanity in 2007 in partnership with the City of New Albany, so the Wren family will join a community of other Habitat families. The homeowners in the neighborhood are getting close to paying off their houses, Leonard said.
Habitat for Humanity is finishing up another house on Vine Street in New Albany, and in the spring, it will start another house at Fallsview Drive in Clarksville. The housing ministry typically builds about two houses a year — the more support Habitat receives, the more it can build, he said.
Leonard believes the organization — and its volunteers and donors — are part of the answer to the affordable housing issues the community is facing.
"We are one solution to the puzzle that says, how do you solve the problem with affordable housing?" Leonard said. "The community has said, well Habitat for Humanity can do that, and without the community, we wouldn't be able to do that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.