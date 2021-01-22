CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dylan Ray Hiser, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Justin N. Brooks, 39, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)
Jeramie M. Elston, 31, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)
Dillon M. Stewart, 24, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)
Rick Allen Deck, 57, Kokomo, hold for other agency (felony)
Everett James McGill, 53, Seymour, hold for other agency (felony)
Donald A. Lamb, 23, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)
Jacob Allen Edwards, 22, Vevay, hold for other agency (felony)
James Michael Barr, 29, Vevay, hold for other agency (felony)
Mario Cartelle Johnson-Hollins, 26, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)
Alexander Crosby Jester, 20, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Brian T. Woods, 43, Austin, warrant (felony)
Steven LaMaris Overson, 43, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Misty Danielle Lowe, 39, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)
William Lee James, 41, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Andrea N. Johnson, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
David Keith Belden, 29, Marysville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Whitney Hines, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Ernest Gower, 31, Palmyra, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft (firearm)
Shannon Harrell, 35, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
Milton Macario, 21, Louisville, operator never licensed
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brian K. Shaughnessy, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Michael R. Test, 29, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)
Donald l. Cunningham, 46, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior
Jodie L.Huff, 45, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Krystal K. Curry, 35, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
D'Marco J. Rea Patterson, 20, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
