CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dylan Ray Hiser, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Justin N. Brooks, 39, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Jeramie M. Elston, 31, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Dillon M. Stewart, 24, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Rick Allen Deck, 57, Kokomo, hold for other agency (felony)

Everett James McGill, 53, Seymour, hold for other agency (felony)

Donald A. Lamb, 23, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Jacob Allen Edwards, 22, Vevay, hold for other agency (felony)

James Michael Barr, 29, Vevay, hold for other agency (felony)

Mario Cartelle Johnson-Hollins, 26, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Alexander Crosby Jester, 20, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Brian T. Woods, 43, Austin, warrant (felony)

Steven LaMaris Overson, 43, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Misty Danielle Lowe, 39, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)

William Lee James, 41, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Andrea N. Johnson, 33, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

David Keith Belden, 29, Marysville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Whitney Hines, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Ernest Gower, 31, Palmyra, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), theft (firearm)

Shannon Harrell, 35, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

Milton Macario, 21, Louisville, operator never licensed

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brian K. Shaughnessy, 49, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Michael R. Test, 29, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)

Donald l. Cunningham, 46, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior

Jodie L.Huff, 45, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Krystal K. Curry, 35, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

D'Marco J. Rea Patterson, 20, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

