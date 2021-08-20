SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark County and Floyd County continue to record high numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
There were 126 new cases reported Friday in Clark County, and one new death. Floyd County saw 57 new cases.
Statewide, there were 4,120 cases and 14 new deaths. Almost 21% of Indiana's ICU beds were occupied Friday by COVID-19 patients. Including all admissions, almost 80% of the state's 2,176 ICU beds were in use.
For District 9, which includes Floyd County and Clark County, 37.5% of the ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Over 90% of the district's ICU beds were in use as of Friday's report.
