Clark County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 181 would like to recognize the following community members and businesses for their very generous donations to Corporal Robert Wayne Nicholson Shop with a Cop:
• Brian Donaghy — Red Ball Recycling, Jeffersonville
• Jason Wooldridge and Kelly Bertuzzi — Wooldridge Construction Group, Memphis
• Kevin Puckett — KP Underwriting, Sellersburg
• Cole Belcher — Hills Auto Sales, Henryville
• Dustin Isaacs — Isaacs Pre-Owned Auto sales, Jeffersonville and New Albany
• Dale Abell for hosting the Wooded Glen Shop with a Cop Car Show
With these generous donations as well as members of the community donating through Shop with a Cop roadblock, we will be able to bless more than 40 children with a wonderful holiday shopping experience in memory of fraternal brother Robert Wayne Nicholson who tragically passed away in 2021 in the line of duty.
Due to the huge outpouring of support, we were able to donate 20 bicycles in honor of our fraternal brother Corporal Nicholson, and also School Resource Officer John Starks to the Bikes and Toys For Them Program facilitated by Tim Harbin of Charlestown.
