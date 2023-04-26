CLARK COUNTY — There's still time to donate to the Clark County Health Department's Pet Food and Supply Drive.
The drive ends Friday just ahead of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30 but dogs can be adopted any day the Jeffersonville shelter is open. Adoption hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. -5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The shelter is closed to the public Wednesdays, Sundays and government holidays.
All donations will be split between the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter and Clark County Humane Association at a time when organizers said there's a great need for pet owners.
"Animals are important to mental health," said Alyssa Underwood with the health department. "There was a lot of issues coming from COVID with people losing jobs and they aren't able to feed themselves. People absolutely need help to feed their pets; a lot of people in the senior communities choose to feed their pets over paying for their medicine."
Underwood said putting together the food and supply drive was the right thing to do to help people and pets in Clark County.
Supplies and donations can be dropped off at the Clark County Health Department, 1201 Wall Street in Jeffersonville. Monetary and gift card donations won't be accepted at that location, but Underwood said people can use Amazon's wish list. The wish list can be found by going to amazon.com and searching for Official Clark County Humane Association.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said taking care of animals in the community is both good for mental and physical health.
He said holding a drive for much-needed food and supplies is the right thing to do. Plus, keeping animals healthy keeps people healthy.
"Honestly, animals that aren't properly cared for can be vectors for illnesses and things like that," Yazel said. "It's a good, humane thing. It's an overall positive impact and in house pets, they have a lot of therapeutic values for people for anxiety and depression. It's a win-win for everybody. It's a better home for the animal."
There are currently a lot of animals up for adoption at the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter. The shelter is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"(We have) lots of dogs, lots of big dogs in particular," said Operations Coordinator Kristie Ashcraft. "We've got a variety of dogs. It usually semes like the more medium-size ones get adopted quicker."
Ashcraft said it costs $100 to adopt a male dog and $125 to adopt a female dog. All cats are $40 to adopt.
"We don't have anything specifically going on (this) weekend," she said. "Saturday we are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We do a lot of adoptions on Saturdays. We do have long-term dogs here that we have waived adoption fees. There's a rotating list of those guys, so we will waive those (adoption) fees to get them adopted quicker."
Animals are neutered and up-to-date on shots and heartworm medicines when they're adopted out.
Ashcraft said people are also able to drop off donations at the shelter at 201 Willinger Lane in Jeffersonville.
"We need canned cat food and cat litter," she said. "Plush toys for the dogs, durable toys for the dogs. All that stuff is also super helpful."
