CLARK COUNTY — COVID-19 vaccinations in Clark County are about to be ramped up — in a big way.
The Clark County Health Department — a "squeaky wheel" when it comes to securing more vaccines, said Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel — will now have access to more doses through Pfizer.
That new supply along with existing doses of Moderna, which will be used for second or booster shots for those whose first shot was Moderna, will enable the Health Department to administer 1,740 COVID vaccines next week, said Doug Bentfield, administrator and environmental specialist.
With Moderna, the Health Department had available 600 doses for use weekly at the vaccination clinic on Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville, which opened in January. That supply was occasionally boosted by a large shipment for mass vaccinations, like the 1,200 doses received in late January. But with Pfizer, the Health Department will have regular access to a larger supply.
“Dr. Yazel and myself and staff are constantly looking for ways to upgrade and get more vaccine,” Bentfield said. “We’ll do whatever we can to get more doses. With Pfizer, we knew we’d see an increase in weekly allotments.”
Bentfield emphasized that while the department shifts to Pfizer for all first-shot recipients beginning next week — vaccinations will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday — second doses of Moderna are on reserve for those who started with that vaccine.
The Indiana Department of Health has been working with county health departments that have deep freeze capacity, or access to such storage through their partners, to shift to the Pfizer vaccine, which is being produced in greater quantity.
That allows some counties to increase vaccinations while freeing up the Moderna vaccine for counties without deep freeze storage, Bentfield explained.
The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at extreme sub-zero temperatures — -112 degrees F to -76 degrees F. Clark Memorial Health has agreed to store the Health Department's vials of Pfizer vaccine in the short term, Yazel told the News and Tribune.
If it becomes necessary, state health officials have indicated they would supply a deep freeze to Clark County for vaccine storage. And while the county Health Department moved just last year into a new 9,600-square-foot building at 1201 Wall St., which could house the freezer, Bentfield isn’t sure it will be necessary.
“Clark Memorial Health has been a wonderful partner,” he said, “we’ve been in lockstep in our response [to the pandemic].”
Clark County's access to the Pfizer supply is coming at an opportune time. The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday opened the shot eligibility to Hoosiers ages 60-64. In the first eight hours of eligibility, almost 91,000 Hoosiers in that age bracket registered for a COVID shot.
"The timing was awesome," Yazel said of the convergence of the county's increased vaccine supply with the expansion of eligibility. "We saw the same thing when we opened [on Tuesday], a lot of the spots filled up right away."
Bentfield, too, is looking forward to being able to vaccinate residents in greater numbers, noting that it wouldn’t be possible without volunteer workers. He said 400 volunteers have offered to help.
“They give up their time to help out in this time of need. It’s wonderful to see,” he said. “We can’t do this if we don’t have volunteers.”
Yazel said he is looking forward to a significant number of residents having access to the vaccine, and that every slot filled is one step closer to shot availability to anyone who wants one.
"I'm really excited to get it to everybody," he said.
Eligible Hoosiers who are not yet signed up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can do so online at https://ourshot.in.gov. Anyone without access to a computer or who needs assistance can call 211.
