INDIANA — Three people have been hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries following a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on the Clark Memorial Bridge; the bridge remains closed to traffic.
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that two adults have been transported to University of Louisville Hospital and one to Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville. Between four and five cars were involved in the crash, a spokesperson said; however, the investigation and cleanup are ongoing and details on what caused the crash are not yet available.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services tweeted an alert at 4:05 p.m. that the bridge is closed due to the multi-vehicle accident.
