LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of upcoming lane closures on the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, known locally as the Second Street Bridge.
Motorists should expect single-lane closures on the four-lane bridge from Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24. Inspectors will start on the northbound side of the bridge before switching to the southbound side later in the week. On Interstate 64, up to two nights of double-lane closures are possible from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. where the interstate crosses beneath the bridge near mile marker 4.6.
Motorists can expect to see fire trucks and KYTC vehicles in addition to standard inspection equipment on the bridge. Firefighters will take advantage of the lane closures for training. And the districts bridge crew will be replacing sections of the pedestrian railing.
The cantilevered truss bridge was built in 1929. It carries U.S. 31 over the Ohio River between Louisville and Jeffersonville.
Drivers should use caution, expect delays, and heed signage while traveling through the work zone. The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.
