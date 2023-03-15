JEFFERSONVILLE – Clark Memorial Health’s Family Birth Place is celebrating its five-year anniversary providing Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) services for the families of our community.
Having a Level II NICU means we have the skilled physicians, staff and equipment to care for babies born at 32 weeks gestation or older and weighing more than or equal to 1,500 grams. A Level II NICU is appropriate for premature newborns who are not physically matured enough or are moderately ill with problems that are expected to resolve rapidly, and are not anticipated to need urgent sub-specialty services. These newborns often progress well with monitoring and treatment by a specially trained provider. After they are stabilized, many are able to return home.
In the past five years (2018-2022), Clark Memorial’s Family Birth Place has delivered 6,349 babies. Of those, 678 required Level II NICU services. We are proud to celebrate this milestone as the first southern Indiana hospital to offer this service to our community.
The team is very passionate about the care they provide. According to Clark Memorial Director of Women’s Health Services and NICU Judith Stewart, RNC-NIC, MSN, “Our NICU nurses advocate for the tiniest patients, which we affectionately call “tiny warriors” each and every day. We are protective and territorial when caring for our patients who are 32 weeks or greater and weigh 1500 grams or greater," she said.
"We nurture and care for our “tiny warriors” from admission to discharge. We also care for their parents/caregivers and are emotionally attached to these tiny humans and their families. We cry with our patients in times of sadness when they must be transferred for a higher level of care, and express pure joy when our “tiny warrior” has met a milestone, whether it be coming off oxygen support, taking a bottle or breastfeeding for the first time, coming out of the incubator, maintaining their own temperature or gaining weight."
For those who require a higher level of care, Clark Memorial’s partnership with Norton Children’s Hospital is streamlined to help manage and assume care for those with more complex needs. Together, we have helped save the lives of hundreds of premature newborns.
For more information, go to clarkmemorial.org/family-birth-place.
