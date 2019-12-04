JEFFERSONVILLE — For the second year in a row, staff from Clark Memorial Health have donated blessing bags to homeless outreach organization Exit 0, but this year, the gift has nearly tripled.
On Wednesday afternoon, hospital staff helped Exit 0 director Paul Stensrud load more than 800 bags into two trucks — each containing nonperishable snacks like chips, crackers and pudding. They were bought through personal donations from staff in more than 25 departments in the hospital.
“It’s very overwhelming,” he said. “When you’re unsheltered out there you’re not knowing where you’re next meal is going to come from, that snack bag gives them hope, letting then know there’s good people still out here in the community that want to help.”
Martin Padgett, president and CEO of Clark Memorial Health, said the project started last year by hospital employee Janice Mallory, winner of the 2018 Mercy Award.
“The winner is an individual in our hospital that goes above and beyond to help the community,” Padgett said. “[This project] has started and its really more than doubled from 2018.”
Last year, the project raised funds for about 300 bags.
