JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health has announced it has activated its emergency operations plan in response to the coronavirus (COVID–19). In a news release issued today, the hospital stated health officials are working closely with Clark County Health Department and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the hospital is prepared to detect, protect and respond should anyone in the community contract or be exposed to the coronavirus.
All patients and visitors in the Emergency Department and inpatient units will receive a screening questionnaire prior to being allowed to move through the hospital. Questionnaire stations are located at the Emergency Department, Main Lobby and Outpatient Surgery entrances. In addition, medical office locations are calling patients and conducting phone screenings.
Visitors to Clark Memorial Health, or any of its facilities, are being asked to help maintain a safe environment for everyone by following all posted guidelines for visiting patients. The hospital is temporarily adjusting its general inpatient visitation policies to protect patients, staff and the community.
The Clark County Health Department is working with Clark Memorial Health to implement an extra layer of safety against spread of COVID-19, while screening patients for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Isolated screening can limit exposure to other patients and critical healthcare staff; therefore, a mobile testing unit has been placed outside the Emergency Department to help achieve that goal.
Clark Memorial Health wants to assure the community that health providers and clinical teams are willing, well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus. For more information, text HEALTHINFO to 888-777 for up-to-date information or visit the Clark County Health Department website at clarkhealth.net. and the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.
People are encouraged to call ahead before seeking medical care at any location. Call the COVID-19/Coronavirus Hotline with general questions at 812-946-2413 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After-hours, call 1-800-722-5725. Do not call the hotline for emergencies. If you have an emergency, call 911.
