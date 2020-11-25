JEFFERSONVILLE — Due to rising COVID-19 cases in the county and region, Clark Memorial Health is taking steps to protect its staff and patients by prohibiting visitors, effective today.
The hospital has taken measures to protect its patients and staff throughout the pandemic, such as increased cleaning, screening, mask usage, hand washing and social distancing. It is currently implementing a zero visitor policy due to the recent increase in cases and a higher rate of positive tests.
Visitors are prohibited from entry to Clark Memorial Health, the hospital announced in a news release issued just before noon Wednesday. Compassionate care situations will be considered. All visitors must successfully complete a health screening before being allowed access to patient areas. Visit https://www.clarkmemorial.org/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information for detailed information.
The hospital and all of its locations and clinics will continue to screen all patients and permitted visitors. Masks are required for all individuals, except patients who are medically unable to wear them. Facilities reserve the right to deny visitation to those not willing to follow their processes, which are designed for the safety of patients, providers, team members and visitors. Clark Memorial Health has not and will not deny medical care of any kind to patients who do not wear a mask.
The hospital assures the community that its providers and clinical teams are willing, well-trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the coronavirus. For more information, text HEALTHINFO to 888-777 for up-to-date information or visit the Clark County Health Department website at clarkhealth.net. You may also visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.
Visit clarkmemorial.org for more information or call the hospital's COVID-19/Coronavirus Hotline with general questions at 812-946-2413 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours you may call 1-800-722-5725. Do not call the hotline for emergencies; if you have an emergency, call 911.
