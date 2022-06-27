JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health has been a part of Southern Indiana for a century.
The hospital and healthcare system celebrated its 100th anniversary on Thursday, almost exactly 100 years from when it celebrated the hospital's dedication in 1922.
"Something in this competitive healthcare age I hope everyone appreciates, is Clark Memorial (Health) doesn't turn their backs on anyone," said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore at the event. "Don't take that for granted. This is a very, very competitive market and imagine what Jeffersonville or Clark County would be like without this hospital."
During the event leaders touched on the history of the location.
Three groups partnered in 1919 to start Clark Memorial Health. Three years later, in 1922, it opened. At first, the hospital surrounded three city blocks and then it grew.
In 1943, the north wing was added, expanding the hospital to 85 beds.
In 1958, during the baby boom, the east and west wing expansions went into place, growing the hospital to 173 beds.
In the early 1970s the hospital expanded again to 264 beds.
"We added 40 psychiatric beds," said Clark Memorial Health CEO Martin Padgett. "We still have those 40 beds to this day supporting our community, where we see an increasing need every day."
Padgett said the footprint of the healthcare company has grown to 22-acres and multiple locations.
A new emergency room and outpatient center is currently being built off East 10th Street geared toward the River Ridge area of Jeffersonville.
Once complete, it will include a health spa as well.
"I walked through these doors 25-years-ago," he said. "Every day has been different. Every day I walk out of here feeling like we made a difference in somebody's life."
At the celebration people who attended to could take a look at the history of the location as well.
Along with thanking healthcare workers, Padgett also encouraged people who want to make a difference to consider employment in the healthcare field.
"We are here every day making a difference," he said. "And you could know someone we have saved...so I encourage people, go into the healthcare profession. It is rewarding."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.