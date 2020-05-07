Clark Memorial Health is proud to join the American Nurses Association (ANA) in celebrating National Nurses Week, May 6-12. Each May, National Nurses Week honors the men and women around the country who have dedicated their lives to caring for those who are at their most vulnerable and in need. The contributions they make to the health and well-being of patients is an essential part of the hospital’s mission of Making Communities Healthier.
“Our heroic nurses are always on the front lines of caring for the sick and injured,” said Kathy Neuner, chief nursing officer of Clark Memorial Health. “Their compassion, clinical expertise and servant leadership are fundamental to our ability to provide the high-quality care our patients have come to rely on. I am so proud to celebrate and honor their hard work – and not just during Nurses Week, but year-round.”
Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared 2020 as the Year of the Nurse. It is a well-deserved recognition for a group of professionals that could not have come at a more appropriate time.
“By their very nature, nurses are special people who are committed to selflessly serving and caring for others no matter the circumstance,” Neuner says. “During our fight against COVID-19, our nurses have truly stepped up and are making countless sacrifices daily to ensure the safety of patients and each other, and to help protect our community. They are heroes in every sense of the word.”
Clark Memorial Health will be marking this special occasion with an internal celebration of reward and recognition. Community members are encouraged to leave their own special note of thanks at www.thankahealthcarehero.com.
