JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health (CMH) has received accreditation status by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the services of its Sleep Center.
ACHC’s Sleep Accreditation program offers standards for Sleep Labs/Centers (SLCs) and stand-alone Home Sleep Testing (HST) services. ACHC is a not-for-profit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986.
Achieving accreditation is a process in which health care organizations demonstrate compliance with more than 100 national standards. Achieving ACHC Accreditation reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.
“The recent successful ACHC accreditation of our sleep lab demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in all aspects of our service lines,” said Martin Padgett, chief executive officer of Clark Memorial. “Our patients, community, and providers can be confident that their sleep health needs are being met at a facility with national accreditation.”
ACHC offers a patient-focused approach to Sleep Accreditation with principles that were developed with direct input from industry professionals to ensure relevant and realistic standards. The accreditation process involved a site visit from an ACHC representative who reviewed policies, procedures, credentials, and a sleep study conducted at the Clark Sleep Center.
Dr. Mohammaed Hasnain with Clark Neurology & Sleep is Board Certified in Neurology and Neurophysiology and supervises and interprets sleep disorder studies. Dr. Hasnain earned his medical degree in 1994 from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He completed his internship in Internal Medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine in 1998, and his residency in Neurology in 2001 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he also completed Fellowships in Clinical Neurophysiology in 2002 and Sleep/Epilepsy in 2003.
Sleep studies conducted at CMH are conducted by highly trained sleep technologists while patients enjoy the comfort of private sleep rooms. In addition to testing completed in the Sleep Center, CMH offers home-study sleep disorder testing.
“Sleep disorders affect one out of four individuals,” said Holly Ringle, RRT, Director of Respiratory Therapy and Sleep Center. “Left untreated, many serious conditions, such as sleep apnea, may have life-threatening consequences due to the toll taken on the cardiovascular and neurological systems.”
CMH treats and conducts sleep studies common sleep disorders like sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome; insomnia; periodic limb movement disorder; narcolepsy and sleep-wake disorder. Research indicates that approximately 4% to 6% of the population suffers from sleep apnea, the most prevalent of all sleep disorders.
At CMH, the sleep study is performed during normal sleep hours. The lab is in a quiet, comfortable room free of distraction. Set-up involves the placement of various electrodes on the surface of the patient’s scalp, face, chest, and lower leg to monitor brain waves, eye movements, breathing patterns, heart rate and muscle activity.
All information from the study is evaluated by a sleep disorder specialist. The physician will be able to diagnose a disorder and recommend treatment.
Most medical insurance covers the diagnosis and treatment of most sleep disorders. Please contact your medical insurance to learn more about coverage.
For more information on sleep disorders or to schedule an appointment with a Sleep Center Specialist, please call 812-283-2960.
