JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health completed a Perinatal Level of Care certification visit in June and was recently granted three-year recertification as an Obstetric Level of Care II and Neonatal Level of Care II by the Maternal and Child Health Division of the Indiana Department of Health.
Hospitals recognized with this certification have made a positive impact on perinatal patients and are committed to assuring babies born in Indiana have the best start in life.
“The Indiana Department of Health recognizes Clark Memorial Health’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of newborns and their mothers, and we are proud to continue to provide outstanding care to Jeffersonville and surrounding communities for the past five years,” said Bruce Tassin, interim CEO at Clark Memorial Health.
Clark Memorial Health has a Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). It is equipped to care for infants delivered as early as 32 weeks gestation. The infants typically have medical conditions that are expected to resolve quickly or are associated with premature birth. Clark’s Family Birth Place offers education in infant safe sleep and breastfeeding. Also offered, the N.E.S.T. Nurture. Encourage. Stabilize. Treat. program helps support mothers and babies affected by substance use disorder.
