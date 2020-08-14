JEFFERSONVILLE – Clark Memorial Health recently announced that Judy Brohm has been recognized as the hospital’s 2020 Mercy Award winner.
The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“At Clark Memorial Health, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Martin Padgett, CEO of Clark Memorial Health.
“We are extremely proud to recognize Judy for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Judy Brohm has been a nurse since 1976 and has worked at Clark Memorial Health for the past 18 years. She began her career as a night shift bedside nurse in our critical care unit. She quickly was identified by her peers and physician team as being an expert nurse at the bedside who loved to teach not only her mastered clinical skills but more importantly how to demonstrate empathy for the patient and family. Judy’s efforts in the patient care arena are outstanding but where she really shines is in the mentoring, developing, and educating of new and upcoming nurses.
Judy exemplifies each of these attributes and so much more. In the words of one nominator, “What makes Judy stand out is her absolute and unwavering passion for truly making a difference. That passion fuels her with a drive for excellence in all she does and stands out so clearly for all those she encounters. Words do not do it justice; it can only be fully appreciated when you see her in action.
"Trust me when I say that to see it in action is an amazing thing. It makes an everlasting impression on you. That impression has touched so many people over the years and the lasting impact. Her individual impact is just the beginning of a ripple. The numerous other healthcare workers that have been moved by her will continue to impact those [at Clark Memorial Health] and many others as her impact carries forward each and every day. Judy’s contributions to delivering high quality patient care are too many to count and will continue to touch patients, families and staff for years to come.”
Each hospital winner, including Judy, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2020 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in October, to which Judy and all hospital winners are invited.
Clark Memorial Health, part of the Regional Health Network of Kentucky and Southern Indiana, a Norton Healthcare and LifePoint Health partnership, is a 236-bed acute care facility with all private rooms on a 22-acre campus, along with two medical office buildings and an outpatient surgery center, in Jeffersonville.
For more information about Clark Memorial Health, please call (812) 283-6631 or go to clarkmemorial.org. For more information about the Regional Health Network, go to therregionalhealthnetwork.com.
