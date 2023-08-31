JEFFERSONVILLE — As part of International Overdose Awareness Day Thursday, Clark Memorial Health hosted a day of remembrance to honor those who have died from drug overdoses.
“Clark County is Number 12 in the state of Indiana with overdose deaths,” said Aaron Edwards, Clark Memorial Health’s behavioral health director. “Indiana is Number 12 in the nation. So we have a lot of work to do.”
The hospital has for the last three years hosted an event to raise awareness.
Drug overdose is an issue that affects all parts of the state and country as a whole. Events like these are designed to help point people in the direction of help.
“Fentanyl is in every drug on the street now, not just opiates or methamphetamines,” Edwards said. “Anyone with any substance use disorder is at risk, the more awareness we can raise through events like this, hopefully we can decrease that number.”
The hospital brought in about 12 local organizations to the event to help inform people about how they can help someone experiencing drug issues.
One organization that came to the event was LifeSpring, which provides services for mental health and primary care.
LifeSpring has a program called Project CARE, which is an overdose response team in collaboration with the Jeffersonville Police Department.
“If somebody has overdosed, they are told that somebody will come visit them within 24-48 hours,” said Malinda Mackenzie, LifeSpring’s community outreach coordinator.
Officers will go to those who overdose and introduce themselves along with a peer coach, a faith-based person and an EMT to help the person who overdosed.
The team then helps the person into programs and services that will lead to the path of recovery.
“We have with this collaboration an 89% success rate,” Mackenzie said. “We found this program out of Huntington, West Virgina during the height of their opioid epidemic. We worked really, really hard to bring this program to Clark County.”
LifeSpring also has a recovery campus called Turning Point Center, 1060 Sharon Dr., Jeffersonville. It is a 24/7 residential treatment center that anyone can walk into and get help. All of LifeSpring's resources are free.
Hoosier Action was also at the event to learn what problems are being seen in the Southern Indiana community. It is an independent community organization dedicated to building power and improving the lives of everyday Hoosiers. Members live across the state, but small-town Southern Indiana chapters lead the organization.
“Unfortunately, overdose crisis is one of our top two things that everybody checked on our surveys we put out,” said Tony Hostetler, a volunteer with Hoosier Action. “It’s a crisis. That’s why we have this day to remember this.”
Hoosier Action was a part of the effort to make sure all first responders carry Narcan to help people who are experiencing an overdose. Hoosier Action is looking for more volunteers. To become a volunteer, call 847-650-2981.
When someone comes into Clark Memorial Health experiencing an overdose, the hospital will stabilize them.
“Then we find the best fit for them, if they’re needing in-patient care, if they’re needing some intensive out-patient care or maybe they need some help with housing,” said Alicia Rousseau, Clark Memorial Health’s community outreach manager. “We’re able to hook them up and hopefully get them the right fit that will take care of all their needs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.