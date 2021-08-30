JEFFERSONVILLE — Tuesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Clark Memorial’s Behavioral Health department will host a day of remembrance at the hospital. Help us recognize those who died from overdose as well as family and friends affected by the consequences of substance use.
“Anyone is welcome to join us to talk about substance use and its impact on their family and our community,” said Aaron Edwards, behavioral health director at Clark Memorial. “Our goal is to improve awareness and share our resources.”
Please join us for an Overdose Awareness Day event. Stop by the hospital for educational information, remembrance walks and a prayer vigil. The day’s activities will be located right outside the main entrance of the hospital and include:
• Booths open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital entrance.
• Remembrance walk at 10 a.m. Meet at the flagpole in front of the hospital.
• Prayer and moment of silence to honor those who have lost their lives to overdose. Meet at the flagpole in front of the hospital at noon.
• Remembrance walk at 7 pm. Meet at the flagpole in front of the hospital.
For more information, please visit ClarkMemorial.org.
