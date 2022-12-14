JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health was recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, for its commitment to infant and maternal health at the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
Clark Memorial earned an Inspire Hospital of Distinction Award recognition based on implementing best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension.
“We are so honored to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association for our work in infant and maternal health. For the past several years, Clark Memorial has expanded our labor and delivery services by adding a Level II NICU unit, offering education in newborn safe sleep and the creation of our N.E.S.T. Nurture. Encourage. Stabilize. And Treat. program that helps support mothers and babies affected by substance use disorder,” said Judy Stewart, director Women’s Health Services and NICU. “We are truly grateful that our hard work has been recognized.”
“Clark Memorial’s dedication to quality improvement in maternal and child health is truly inspirational,” said Brittany Waggoner, IHA Maternal and Infant Quality Improvement advisor. “Despite the challenges our Indiana delivering facilities are facing today, they remain committed to creating a highly-reliable obstetric care system for moms and babies across Indiana.”
The Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.
