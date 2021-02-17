JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health is welcoming visitors again as the number of patients with COVID-19 decreases.
Effective Thursday, Feb. 18, Clark Memorial will permit visitors to see non-COVID-19 patients. To accommodate visitors, the hospital is changing visitor hours to Monday through Friday, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Non-COVID-19 patients will be allowed one visitor at a time, and one visitor is allowed to accompany an emergency room patient. At this time, the hospital is not allowing visitors age 16 or younger. Special exceptions may be granted for additional visitors for patients in compassionate care situations.
The hospital continues to take measures to protect its patients and staff and will make every effort to keep visitors safe and limit exposures while meeting the needs of its patients and community. All visitors will be screened when entering the hospital and should arrive wearing a mask, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.
More detailed information on the coronavirus and Clark Memorial's visitor policy can be found at https://www.clarkmemorial.org/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.