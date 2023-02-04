JEFFERSONVILLE — To kick off American Heart Month, Clark Memorial Health offered blood pressure screenings, heart information and resources and CPR and AED training on Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that one person dies every 34 seconds from heart disease, making it the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S.
The event was held in the lobby of the hospital on Friday. Members of the hospital educated attendants on the amount of fat in their foods, how to properly perform CPR on someone who is unresponsive and how to properly place an AED on someone who is in need of it.
On top of educating people on heart health and CPR, they were doing blood pressure screenings to help attendants stay on top of their heart health.
“Pretty much everywhere in the country there’s a big issue with heart disease,” said Alicia Rousseau, Clark Memorial Health’s manager of community outreach. “We have issues with people having obesity and not getting out moving as much as we should.”
Rosseau added that family history is an uncontrollable factor that can affect heart health.
“Most cardiac arrest happens within the home,” said Tammy Craig, Clark Memorial Health CPR instructor. “We want to train people that aren’t necessarily medical professionals so that if someone does collapse at their church or their home, they can get the CPR started.”
Keeping the heart going is really important when someone is having a heart attack because it will keep the blood flowing.
“CPR is the bridge to keep somebody surviving until rescuers get there,” Craig said. “If they’re unresponsive, call 911. If they aren’t breathing, then we’re doing the compressions. You don’t have to worry about checking a pulse.”
Risk factors that can increase heart attacks or heart diseases are high blood pressure, smoking, lack of exercise, diabetes and nutrition and diet.
The hospital is doing Cardiac Calcium Scoring and Vascular Screenings for $50 each during the month of February. Cardiac Calcium Scoring is used to detect potential heart problems whereas Vascular Screenings are used to detect vascular disease that can lead to fatal conditions such as a stroke, heart attack or aneurysm.
To make an appointment for screenings, call 812-283-2405.
On Feb. 17 Clark Memorial Health will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive. To sign up for the blood drive go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
More informational and blood pressure events will be at the Clarksville Branch Library on Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“It’s a pretty big issue,” Rousseau said. “We have a lot of folks with heart disease and some of them don’t even know they have it. That’s why we’re promoting these kinds of events, so you can come in and get some information, get a heart check, get a blood pressure check and stay on top.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.