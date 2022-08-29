JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health is bringing together community partners for a resource fair focused on addiction and mental health.
The hospital’s resource fair will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lois A. Kratz Wellness Center at 1319 Missouri Ave. in Jeffersonville. The event is in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
Parking for the event will be available at 1320 Duncan Ave.
Connie Collins, a registered nurse who works in Clark Memorial Health’s intensive outpatient therapy program, said she wants people to know that the hospital and other community agencies are “here to help.”
“I feel like a lot of folks in the community feel judged, and that does happen, but we want them to know that we’re here in a nonjudgmental way,” she said. “It’s hard to ask for help, but I just want them to know that we’re non-judgmental and wish the best for them.”
The event will feature organizations such as Oxford House, Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, THRIVE, Avenues Recovery Center, Sunrise Recovery, LifeSpring, Family Health Center and Project Recovery.
Representatives from Clark Memorial Health will also discuss programs at the hospital for those struggling with mental health or addiction or both. This includes the hospital’s intensive outpatient therapy program, as well as the NEST program serving pregnant women and babies affected by substance abuse disorder.
The Clark County Health Department will be available for Narcan training, and agencies such as CareSource and Anthem will also be available to help people sign up for insurance.
There will be a number of family-friendly activities such as Cornhole available, and people can enter for the chance to win door prizes.
Last year’s event featured a walk to remember those lost to overdoses, and people wrote the names of loved ones in chalk on the sidewalk. This year’s event will not include a walk, but attendees can instead contribute to a wall focused on “memory and hope.”
This could involve remembering people lost to substance abuse, but it can also acknowledge those who are actively struggling with addiction or going through recovery or both, Collins said.
Chaplain Joe Bradley will be at the fair to offer prayer and a moment of silence.
Alicia Rousseau, manager of community outreach for Clark Memorial Health, said although the hospital provides many services and resources for people struggling with these issues, it can’t meet all the needs by itself, and it’s important to work with local partners.
“We’re all working together to pool our resources on this important day,” she said.
Collins noted the connection between mental illness and substance abuse.
“If someone is having trouble, we need to help them before it gets worse,” Collins said. “Depression and anxiety can lead to increased use, because they feel hopeless. We don’t want them be hopeless — we want them to know there are people out there.”
