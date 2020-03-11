JEFFERSONVILLE — The Clark County Health Department is working with Clark Memorial Health to implement an extra layer of safety against spread of COVID-19, while screening patients for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the health department relocated its mobile testing unit to hospital grounds, for Clark Memorial staff to use to screen patients outside more common areas within the facility.
SAFEGUARDING HEALTHCARE WORKERS
Last week, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the mobile testing unit could be used for community testing if the disease became prevalent in Clark County, isolated screening can limit exposure to other patients and critical healthcare staff.
He said the decision to move the mobile unit to the hospital comes after watching what other more hard-hit areas have done in the past days and weeks and learning from it.
“It seems like one of the main themes I’m hearing from Italy and Washington and some of the other places that have been hit hard, one of the biggest limitations is providers and nurses and equipment and stuff like that,” he said.
“The best way to protect that is to keep as many people outside the general parts of the hospital as possible.”
Current protocol has been to meet patients outside if they’re arriving with screening prerequisites, maintain separate waiting rooms, and then take them back to the ER. Once screened, there are three possible outcomes — a person is determined to not meet testing indications; a person meets indications and is tested but symptoms allow for home-isolation; or the person needs testing and symptoms warrant hospitalization.
For the third scenario, a person could be screened in the mobile unit and then go directly to a hospital room when available.
“Our whole goal is this is to be safe for the patients but also to keep as many healthcare workers available to work as possible,” Yazel said. “There have been mass shortages other places.”
The mobile testing unit is not yet in operation, and Yazel said the health department will help Clark Memorial in its decision of how exactly to implement it. At first, it may just be a situation where a person calls ahead and staff meet them at the unit.
“Unless it becomes much more common out there, I doubt that there’s a scenario where somebody just sitting out in the trailer waiting for people to come,” he said. “It’s more if we know somebody needs to be tested, we say meet us out there.”
WHO CAN GET TESTED
Yazel said healthcare providers are following guidelines provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for who can get tested, although he said he expects those requirements to loosen up as more cases are discovered nationwide.
As of now, patients are only being tested if they have visited one of the countries with widespread contamination — Italy, Iran, China, Japan and South Korea — if they have come in close contact with a person who has tested positive, or if they are showing signs of severe respiratory illness not otherwise explained.
All healthcare facilities have the information available to screen patients, and most can also do the nasal swab. If a patient arrives at a community health provider for screening, Yazel said the first step is to contact the ISDH hotline to determine next steps. In many cases, the facility will have the capability to do nasal swab testing onsite, although results take 24-36 hours.
Yazel still recommends people seek medical attention in line with how they would for other medical issues.
“If you have symptoms that would make you go to your doctor, go to your doctor; if you have symptoms that would make you go to your ER, go to the ER,” he said, adding that if symptoms are mild and you would normally not see a doctor, there’s no need to for this.
CASE UPDATES
As of Tuesday afternoon, the State Health department was reporting six presumptive positive cases in the state, with the most recent two in Allen and Boone counties. The first case was announced March 6, a Marion County man who had recently traveled to Boston, and the ISDH reports having tested 36 patients. There have been no deaths reported in Indiana attributed to COVID-19.
There have been one each in Adams, Boone, Marion and Noble counties, with two in Hendricks County. Two are in hospitalized and four are in self-isolation, according to a news release the state Health Department. At least one is a juvenile.
The CDC reported on its website Tuesday that as of the end of Monday, there were 79 state and local health departments testing in 50 states and D.C. This accounts for a total of 3,696 people tested by the CDC and another 4,856 tested by state public health labs.
The CDC, which started testing on Jan. 18, saw its biggest day so far on Jan. 29, with a total of 404 people tested. This is followed by another spike Feb. 20 and 21 with 226 and 290 tested, respectively.
State public health labs experienced their biggest testing day so far on March 6, with 800 tested. This is the same day when both Indiana and Kentucky reported their first presumptive positive cases.
HOSPITAL VISITATION
Baptist Health issued a news release Tuesday afternoon announcing temporary visitor restrictions at its facilities, including Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
“Baptist Health is closely monitoring the evolving novel coronavirus (COVID-19) updates,” according to the news release. “In an abundance of caution, Baptist Health has activated the appropriate infection control protocols at each hospital until further notice to protect patients, as well as the staff and community.”
For maternity and NICU patients, visitors and patients should check with their specific Baptist Health hospital on restrictions. For all others — those in intensive care, telemetry and medical/surgical — patients will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from immediate family only.
Palliative, hospice and emergent care patients may be visited by clergy and immediate family.
All visitors should wash their hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patients rooms, and not visit if experiencing fever, runny nose, body aches and/or respiratory symptoms.
