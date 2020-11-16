JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark memorial Health has recently been selected to participate in two key steps in fighting COVID-19 — by being the first in the world to use a new treatment outside of trials and by being one of five hospitals in the state to store the expected vaccine.
A FIRST IN NEW TREATMENT
On Nov. 11, Clark Memorial became the first to use bamlanivimab for treatment after Emergency Authorization use from the Food and Drug Administration. The monoclonal antibody treatment, developed at Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, is aimed at treating high-risk patients who don't require hospitalization to help prevent a more serious illness.
The treatment, which requires a doctor's order, is a one-hour infusion followed by an hour of monitoring. As of Monday, the hospital had treated 11 patients with bamlanivimab of the 20 doses it was initially given, hospital CEO Martin Padgett said. Indiana initially received 2,700 of the roughly 88,000 available worldwide.
"It's been a very exciting week," Padgett said. "We're very happy to be part of this advancement, be part of the hope we all need to get through this pandemic. It was exciting, but better than that it was really exciting for two patients Tuesday night and more patients that had come throughout the week."
Clark became the first in part because of its proximity to the pharmaceutical company and its preparedness in administering it, including having identified two patients last week, state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during a news conference Nov. 11. Padgett said Monday he believes other hospitals are expected to receive their initial doses this week, with Clark hoping to get a second round delivered next week.
"We've really learned a tremendous amount and this is a new tool in our toolbox," he said. It is designed for particular types of patients — those who are 65 or older and/or who have underlying health conditions, and whose cases are not serious enough to require hospitalization. But Padgett said that in advance of receiving it, Box told health officials to "not wait for the perfect patient, make sure you get this treatment out there because demand outstrips supply greatly," he said.
As of Monday, Padgett said 24% of all hospital beds at Clark Memorial were being used by COVID-19 patients, compared to 5% in July. He said their supplies of of ventilators are fine.
The biggest challenge, he said, is risk to the human resources at the hospital, as the disease has become community spread. Clark Memorial has 1,300 to 1,400 employees and "we have people quarantined just like every other business," he said.
A VACCINE ON THE HORIZON
Clark Memorial has also been identified as one of the first five hospitals in the state to store the COVID-19 vaccine, along with Community Hospital in Munster, Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis and Parkview Health in Fort Wayne.
Padgett said they will likely receive it just before or after Pfizer Inc. submits its request for Emergency Authorization use for the vaccination. The hospital applied several weeks ago to volunteer to be one of the holding sites, and was selected based in part on location and readiness — they have the cold storage freezer necessary to store the vaccine; it must reach negative 60 to 80 degrees Celsius.
But even if they're storing the vaccine, it won't be able to be administered until there is thorough review and the OK from the state. And even then, certain categories will be in the first wave to get the doses, such as healthcare workers and more vulnerable populations.
"There will be strict requirements on who to vaccinate first because the supply will be limited for at least a decent period of time," Padgett said. He doesn't know yet how many will be allocated for the first round of use in Clark County; that depends on how many the state gets. But he's hopeful that if pharmaceutical company Moderns also soon gets FDA approval, "that greatly improves the number of vaccinations out there, which helps all of us," he said.
Clark Memorial will distribute the vaccine to other local health facilities at an offsite location once it has the authority to do so.
"The best thing about the vaccine coming is the hope that it gives us that we're going to start vaccinating individuals to stop the spread," Padgett said. "It is an honor. we're very excited about it."
