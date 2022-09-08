LifePoint Health, a diversified health care delivery network dedicated to Making Communities Healthier, has named Dave Cooper from Clark Memorial Health (CMH) in Jeffersonville, the recipient of its 2022 companywide Mercy Award.
Cooper, who is lab information systems administrator at CMH, was honored for the compassionate care he provides to CMH lab patients and for his steadfast commitment to serving his community members in need.
LifePoint’s companywide Mercy Award is given annually to one of more than 50,000 LifePoint employees who has profoundly touched the lives of others and embodies the spirit and values upon which the company was founded. It was established in 2001 to honor the life and legacy of the late Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) and is the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“Dave’s expertise and positivity is instrumental in CMH’s lab operations, and he is known for being able to put patients at ease and make them feel safe and special,” says David Dill, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of LifePoint Health. “He extends that same warmth and compassion to some of the most vulnerable in his home community in powerfully impactful ways. He is a tremendous representative of Scott Mercy’s legacy and our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
Cooper began his tenure at CMH more than four decades ago as a registered medical technologist. Now, as lab information systems administrator, he has been critical to the hospital’s COVID-19 response, helping to ensure that drive-through testing sites, outpatient isolation rooms, labs and the emergency department continue to run efficiently.
His volunteer efforts in his hometown of Louisville have impacted the lives of many for years. Prior to its closing during the pandemic, he managed the lab work at the Family Community Free Clinic for five years.
For the past 10 years, he has faithfully volunteered at Casa Latina Worker House, a temporary shelter for immigrant women and children. There, he serves as treasurer, handles the center’s maintenance work, contributes food to community dinners, assists with special events and is on call for issues that may arise.
He also regularly serves at the St. John Center for Homeless Men, where he greets guests, answers phones, hands out necessities and helps men to find housing, apply for jobs and obtain essential documents like birth certificates and Social Security cards.
“Dave has a dependable reputation for helping others,” says Martin Padgett, chief executive officer at CMH. “Whether caring for our patients, working together with his colleagues to provide safe, quality care or reaching out a helping hand time and again to his community, he is a steady presence of mercy and kindness to those who cross his path. I am so proud to know him and work alongside him at CMH and thrilled for him to receive this well-deserved honor.”
Cooper was formally honored during a special awards celebration in Nashville on Aug. 24.
